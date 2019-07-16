Waiter on the Way moves headquarters to Baker Street Station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Waiter on the Way has moved their central headquarters to the historic Baker Street Station as a renewed commitment to downtown and the greater Fort Wayne area.

Owner Derek Berkes is currently rejuvenating the company to meet the needs of customers.

“Over the next 12 months we will be launching a new website for our amazing customers as we are redefining our processes to deliver food throughout Fort Wayne. We are renewing our commitment to be the best food delivery service in the city. We chose Baker Street Station because we want to remain downtown, and this centralized location is great logistically for our customers and our drivers. We are, and have been, committed to the rebirth of downtown Fort Wayne in any capacity that we can. I can’t imagine us not having our business downtown, that just is not an option.”

Waiter on the Way is a restaurant food delivery service in Fort Wayne. For more information, visit them online.