US judge dismisses lawsuit over transgender pronoun dispute

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — A judge has dismissed a professor’s lawsuit against a small, public university in Ohio that rebuked him for not addressing a transgender student using the student’s preferred gender terms.

Nicholas Meriwether’s federal lawsuit alleged that Shawnee State University officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicts his Christian beliefs.

The school contended such language was part of his job responsibilities, not speech protected by the First Amendment.

A federal judge agreed that the manner in which Meriwether addressed the student wasn’t protected under the First Amendment.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented Meriwether.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.