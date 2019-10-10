The Latest: Group want Handke award revoked

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 file photo, a bust of the Nobel Prize founder, Alfred Nobel on display at the Concert Hall during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm. Controversy stalks the Nobel prizes for peace and literature in a way it rarely does for science. The revamped panel at the Swedish Academy who will hand out the Nobel literature prizes Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, for both 2018 and 2019 would relish arguments about the winners, rather than intrigue about the #MeToo scandal that forced the institution to suspend the prize last year. (Henrik Montgomery/Pool Photo via AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on the awarding of the 2019 Nobel Prizes (all times local):

10:48 p.m.

The Mothers of Srebrenica group that gathers relatives of the victims of the 1995 massacre in the Bosnian enclave is demanding that the Nobel committee revoke Peter Handke’s prize for literature.

The 76-year-old Austrian author has long faced criticism for his vigorous defense of the Serbs during the 1990s wars that devastated the Balkans as Yugoslavia disintegrated.

Munira Subasic from the mother’s group said the decision “offended and hurt us, the mothers of Srebrenica who lost their sons, husbands and brothers.”

Subasic says the committee “should have known who this man is”

Handke spoke at the 2006 funeral of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, who at the time was facing war crimes charges, calling him “a rather tragic man.”

10:25 p.m.

Literary Nobel-winning author Olga Tokarczuk has appealed to fellow Poles to vote for democracy in the nation’s crucial parliamentary election Sunday and, she said, change the nation’s political course.

Tokarczuk spoke in English at a meeting with readers and the media in Germany, just hours after the prestigious literary award was bestowed on her.

She was asked if she would like to address anyone.

“I would like to tell my friends, people in Poland; let’s vote in a right way for” democracy, she said. In her agitation she said “democration.”

Tokarczukh has been a strong critic of Poland’s right-wing government that has clashed with the European Union.

Tokarczuk says that the election “can change the future of this country.”

The ruling Law and Justice party is expected to win a second term in power, however, while the main opposition group, the pro-EU Civic Coalition is trailing far behind in opinion polls.

7:55 p.m.

The Muslim member of Bosnia’s three-person presidency has called the decision to give the Nobel literature prize to Peter Handke “scandalous and shameful” because the Austrian author supported Serbs who later faced charges for 1990s war crimes.

Sefik Dzaferovic said the Nobel committee “completely lost its moral compass” when it ignored that Handke backed Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic and Bosnian Serb leaders Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic during the 1995-99 Bosnian War.

All three were tried for genocide before a U.N. war crimes tribunal. Milosevic died in 2006 before the end of his trial, while Karadzic and Mladic were convicted and imprisoned for life.

Dzaferovic said in a strongly worded statement on Thursday that “Handke has not shown even a slightest sign of remorse or apology to the victims of genocide, rape, camps and other brutal crimes.”

The Bosniak politician added that “awarding the Nobel Prize to such an individual presents an act of direct legitimizing of his dishonorable intellectual and political arrangement.”

8 p.m.

Peter Handke has thanked Serbs for their support after winning the 2019 Nobel Prize in literature.

The Austrian writer told Serbia’s state TV on Thursday that he felt their “happiness because of the big award that I have received.”

Speaking in Serbian, Handke said “tonight we’ll have a rakija (Serbian brandy) and a glass of white vine.”

Serbia’s Culture Minister Vladan Vukosavljevic said Handke should have received the Nobel Prize a long time ago, suggesting he didn’t get it because he supported Serbs during their fighting against Muslims and Croats as Yugoslavia broke up in the 1990s.

Handke was an opponent of NATO’s airstrikes against Serbia to stop its violent crackdown on Kosovo in the late 1990s and spoke in 2006 at the funeral of Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, who was facing war crimes charges. And despite a U.N. court ruling to the contrary, Handke has denied that genocide took place in the Bosnian village of Srebrenica, where about 8,000 Muslims were massacred by Serb soldiers in 1995.

7:20 p.m.

Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk says writing makes her alive and is the only thing that she can really do despite being a trained clinical psychologist.

She spoke Thursday with readers in Bielefeld, Germany, hours after she won the Nobel Prize for literature. In her trademark dreadlocks and long grey dress, she joked she had not expected the gathering would be so important.

Asked about her profession, she said she was a trained clinical psychologist but in fact “I can only write.” She said she always is working at her job, which includes traveling, observing and collecting facts as well as writing.

She said she knew her name was “circulating” as a candidate for the award but she was not expecting it. She got a call from the Swedish Academy while driving between Berlin and Bielefeld.

“So it happened somewhere on a German highway, I don’t even know exactly where,” Tokarczuk said, to laughter.

6:30 p.m.

Poland’s finance minister says he will waive the income tax bill for the $905,000 that writer Olga Tokarczuk won on Thursday as part of her Nobel Prize in literature.

Jerzy Kwiecinski admitted he has not read any of Tokarczuk’s books but was happy at her success.

The tax on the award, which translates to some 3.3 million Polish zlotys, would have been 32% on the amount above 85,528 zlotys.

Tokarczuk has been deeply critical of Poland’s right-wing government.

5:20 p.m.

Peter Handke says the decision to award him the Nobel Prize in literature was courageous.

The Austrian author, who lives in France, said Thursday the recognition gave him what he described as “a strange kind of freedom.”

He spoke outside his home in suburban Paris.

Handke was an opponent of NATO’s airstrikes against Serbia in the Kosovo war of the late 1990s and spoke in 2006 at the funeral of autocratic Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic. His Nobel Prize has met with mixed reactions across Europe.

He has also criticized the Nobel committee in the past. But on Thursday he said he is reconsidering this because then, he says, he was critical as a reader and not a writer.

5:15 p.m.

Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, who on Thursday was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in literature, says she is happy that the 2019 prize went to Austria’s Peter Handke, whose writing she appreciates.

Tokarczuk, from Wroclaw, in southwestern Poland, said she has “not yet absorbed” the news of her award but is “very happy that a prize has also gone to Peter Handke, whom I highly appreciate.”

Speaking to the Gazeta Wyborcza daily the 57-year-old author did not specify why she liked Handke’s books, but said it was “fantastic that the Swedish Academy has shown appreciation for literature from central Europe.”

“I’m happy that we are still going strong,” Tokarczuk said.

5 p.m.

Kosovo has reacted angrily to the awarding of the Nobel Prize to Austrian writer Peter Handke.

Vlora Citaku, Kosovo ambassador to the United States, tweeted that “In a world full of brilliant writers, the Nobel committee choses to reward a propagator of ethnic hatred & violence. Something has gone terribly wrong!”

Gent Cakaj, Albania’s acting foreign minister who is originally from Kosovo, also reacted angrily.

“I’m appalled by the decision to award Nobel Prize in literature to a genocide denier. What an ignoble & shameful act we are witnessing in 2019!” he said.

Handke was an opponent of NATO’s airstrikes against Serbia in the Kosovo war of the late 1990s and spoke in 2006 at the funeral of autocratic Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

Kosovo was part of Serbia until 1999 when NATO intervened to stop Milosevic.

4:10 p.m.

Serbian media and officials are praising Peter Handke for winning the Nobel Prize in literature, describing him as a “great friend” of the Serbs.

The Austrian writer was an opponent of NATO’s airstrikes against Serbia in the Kosovo war of the late 1990s and spoke in 2006 at the funeral of autocratic Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic. In his support for Milosevic’s regime, Handke came to Belgrade during the bombing.

In an interview with Serbia’s state TV earlier this year Handke said: “Those who bombed and killed thousands of people don’t belong to Europe and the planet earth.”

He has also denied that genocide was committed when Bosnian Serb troops massacred some 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys in the enclave of Srebrenica during the Bosnian war in the 1990s — something ruled genocide by the U.N. war crimes court in several convictions of top Bosnian Serb wartime commanders and political leaders.

Handke claimed that the Muslims had staged their own massacres in the besieged Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, and blamed this on the Serbs.

4 p.m.

Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, who on Thursday won the Nobel Prize in literature, has hailed the role of the novel as a “deep way of communication across borders, across languages and across cultures.”

But she said “not everyone needs to read” her books, in reaction to the culture minister saying he has not finished any of them.

Tokarczuk, 57, said she had to pull over as she was driving on a highway in Germany, to “absorb” a phone call telling her that she had won the Nobel Prize, and said it came as a “total surprise” to her. She is on a tour meeting readers in Germany.

She said she was “terribly happy and proud” that her novels, which describe events in small locations in Poland “can be read as universal and can be important for people around the world.”

Speaking to the TVN24 she said “I believe in the novel” as a “deep way of communication across borders, across languages, across cultures” that teaches empathy.

Asked about recent comment by Culture Minister Piotr Glinski that he had never finished any of her books, she said “Yes, I have heard. But there are readers for whom this can be boring or not fit their temperament.”

“Not everyone needs to read me,” he said.

Glinski congratulated her Thursday and said he will revisit Tokarczuk’s books.

1:55 p.m.

Olga Tokarczuk’s Polish publishers say they are “overjoyed” by the awarding of the Nobel Prize in literature to a writer they have worked with for 18 years.

Sebastian Nowak of the Wydawnictwo Literackie said Thursday the award “confirms the great scope and power of her prose. She is our precious national asset.”

Nowak said the publishers could not immediately reach Tokarczuk because she was “driving somewhere on a German highway” from Dortmund, where she met with readers on Wednesday, to another location.

She has a meeting in Bielefeld later in the day, according to the German news agency dpa.

Nowak said her prose was “universal and crossed all boundaries of age and politics.” All her books are available in Polish under the Wydawnictwo Literackie label.

Last year, Tokarczuk was the first ever Polish writer to win the International Booker award for her book “Flights.” The Polish title is “Bieguni.”

The 57-year-old writer lives in Wroclaw, in southwestern Poland, and also spends time in the wilderness of nearby valleys.

Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, who said this week he has not finished any of her books, tweeted congratulations after the award and said he will try again.

2:45 p.m.

Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk is the first woman this year to be awarded a Nobel Prize — although strictly speaking her prize is for 2018. The nine winners of this year’s science prizes were all men.

Tokarczuk is only the 15th woman to win the Nobel literature prize in more than a century and the first since Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich in 2015.

Last year, three women received prizes — Donna Strickland in physics; Frances H. Arnold in chemistry; and Nadia Muras won the Nobel Peace Prize. With Tokarczuk, that number has been raised to four for 2018.

According to the official website of the Nobel Prize, 53 women have been honored in all categories since 1901. The first woman to get the literature prize was Swedish author Selma Lagerlof in 1909.

1:40 p.m.

Poland’s president and culture minister have congratulated writer Olga Tokarczuk for winning the 2018 Nobel Prize in literature.

President Andrzej Duda called it a “great day for Polish literature” on Twitter and said: “Another Polish writer, after the poet Wislawa Szymborska, receives the literary Nobel Prize. Bravo!”

Szymborska received the prize in 1996.

Tokarczuk, 57, is one of Poland’s best-known authors. But she has also been criticized by Polish conservatives — and received death threats — for criticizing aspects of the country’s past, including its episodes of anti-Semitism. She is also a strong critic of Poland’s right-wing government.

Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, who only days ago confessed to having tried reading her works but not making it through any of them, also congratulated her. On Thursday he said he would try harder now and claimed her accomplishment for Poland. He said: “A Nobel Prize is a clear sign that Polish culture is well appreciated in the world.”

2:15 p.m.

Peter Handke is known as a provocative author who hasn’t shied away from courting controversy or, as one of his works is titled, “Offending the Audience,” in a career spanning more than five decades.

Handke’s debut novel in 1966 was “The Hornets.” Also that year, “Offending the Audience” made its debut in a Frankfurt theater, confronting elegantly dressed theatergoers as “good-for-nothings.”

His 1970 novel “The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick,” the story of a former sportsman, was filmed by Wim Wenders.

Handke was an opponent of NATO’s airstrikes against Serbia in the Kosovo war of the late 1990s and spoke in 2006 at the funeral of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

2:10 p.m.

Austria’s president is congratulating Peter Handke on winning the Nobel Prize in literature, praising his “fascinating” works and declaring it a great day for literature.

Alexander Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter that Handke’s “quiet and intense voice has for decades designed worlds, places and people who couldn’t be more fascinating.”

He described Handke’s tone as “unfussy and unique,” and said that “we have a lot to thank Peter Handke for. I hope he knows that.”

1:45 p.m.

The chair of the Nobel Committee of the Swedish Academy says the 18-member Academy picked four members from own its ranks and five “externals” to select the shortlist for the 2018 and 2019 literature prizes.

The academy has reformed itself after sex abuse allegations that led to a mass exodus of committee members and the ouster of then-Permanent Secretary Sara Danius, resulting in no prize being awarded last year for the first time since 1943 at the height of World War II.

Anders Olsson, the chair, says the list of the candidates, whose names are secret, is boiled down by the group of nine to a shortlist of eight people to be considered by the Academy.

He added that in early October, the Academy chooses the laureates, and that a candidate must receive more than half of the votes cast.

When asked whether the Swedish Academy really makes the decision, Olsson said “We are not ready yet to evaluate the process,” and declined to elaborate on the internal line of work.

1:40 p.m.

The announcement that the 2018 Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk provides a morale boost to liberal-minded Poles only three days before a nationalist populist party taking the country down an illiberal path seems headed for re-election.

Tokarczuk was honored by the Swedish Academy on Thursday for what it said was “a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”

Tokarczuk has celebrated the ethnic melting pot that Poland was in the past in her works. That has not made her universally admired by the nationalists in power in Poland.

Even Culture Minister Piotr Glinski said in recent days that he has tried to read her works but never managed to finish any of them.

The last Pole to win the Nobel literature prize was poet Wislawa Szymborska in 1996.

1 p.m.

The 2018 Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life,” while the 2019 prize went to Austrian author Peter Handke.

Mats Malm, the Swedish Academy’s permanent secretary, says Handke was honored “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.”

The shortlist was made of eight names of which two were picked for the 2018 and 2019 awards, said Anders Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee of the Swedish Academy.

With the glory comes a 9-million kronor ($918,000) cash award to be shared a gold medal and a diploma. The laureates receive them at an elegant ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10 the anniversary of Nobel’s death in 1896 together with five other Nobel winners. The sixth one, the peace prize, is handed out in Oslo, Norway on the same day.

8:15 a.m.

Two Nobel Prizes in literature — one for 2019 and one for last year — will be announced Thursday after the 2018 literature award was postponed following sex abuse allegations that had rocked the Swedish Academy.

The chemistry prize went Wednesday to three scientists for their work leading to the development of lithium-ion batteries. That was a day after the physics award was given to a Canadian-American and two Swiss, and on Monday the Physiology or Medicine award went to two Americans and one British scientist.

So far, nine Nobel prizes have been awarded this week and all the laureates are men.

The coveted Nobel Peace Prize is Friday and the economics award on Monday.

