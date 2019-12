FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The yearly tradition of the Art Market returns again with its winter edition.

The event features over 30 artists, making this a one stop shop for those still needing to pick up the perfect gift.

The Art Market is curated, meaning it has the best in contemporary craft and handmade goods.

Organizers say the curated artists help bring diversity to the shopping experience.

The winter edition is Saturday, December 14th from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Punch Films.

