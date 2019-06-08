See Bugs at Work with a tour at Water Pollution Control Plant.

See Bugs at Work with a free tour this Saturday at Water Pollution Control Plant.

Free guided tours of the award-winning P.L. Brunner Water Pollution Control Plant are being offered this Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, with the last tour starting at 11:30 a.m.

Visitors will learn about the process of wastewater treatment, the role bugs play in that treatment and will catch a glance of those bugs on the plant’s high powered EVOS XL microscope.

Tour attendees can park across the street at 2601 Dwenger Avenue and enter the main front door of the plant’s original building. The tour looks at the high-tech automated portions of the plant as well as the lab, and the area that generates power from waste. The plant began operating in 1940 and has had several updates through the years.

The facility can treat 100 million gallons of sewage per day and serves more than 315,000 area residents in Fort Wayne, New Haven, Leo-Cedarville, Maysville, Grabill, Zanesville, Arcola and many homes and businesses in unincorporated areas of Allen County.

