Sculpture Tour puts Decatur on the map with regional art

Decatur, Ind. (WANE) — A total of 28 new sculptures will be installed and unveiled in downtown Decatur on Friday as part of the 8th Annual Decatur Sculpture Tour.

Coni Mayer is the Executive Director of the Adams County Community Foundation. She stopped by WANE 15 on Wednesday to share her thoughts about the art project.

Installation begins at 8 a.m. on June 14, 2019. There will be a painting event, children’s activities, music, an art sale, music and adult drinks. Attendees can also meet the artists participating in the this year’s tour.

The Decatur Sculpture Tour ends with an awards show. The public can vote for their favorite, which will win the People’s Choice Award.

The 28 sculptures will be unveiled to the public Friday at 6 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in downtown Decatur.