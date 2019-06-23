Science Sunday: Physics of light

Finding enough activities to stay entertained during the summer is a breeze with Science Central. The local science museum offers fun for all ages.

Executive Director, Martin Fisher, stopped by Studio 15 to show us a fun experiment. Martin showed us how the physics of light works.

He says these experiments are similar to ones you’d find at Science Central.

Martin says a lot is going on at Science Central.

Recently, the museum opened its Robots Exhibition. There you can explore the fantastic reality of robotic technology as it applies to space and ocean exploration, industrial applications, disabled services, and the movie industry.

The exhibits are real technological devices, fully usable by the public, and interactive to an extent never done before in a traveling exhibition. Adaptable to all ages and skills, each exhibit station is a challenging experience that is both colorful and at times mystifying.

Robots is designed to inspire and encourage a new generation of innovators, while featuring useful scientific examples of electronics, robotics and engineering technologies.

The exhibition was developed by MRISAR, a fabricator of robotic elements used by NASA, universities and museums.

