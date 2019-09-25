Romanian anti-graft judge named to top EU prosecutor’s post

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is appointing Romanian anti-corruption judge Laura Codruta Kosevi to lead its new public prosecutor’s office.

Kovesi’s nomination has caused turmoil in Romania. She was fired last year following accusations of mismanagement and overstepping her authority but some believe her dismissal was political retaliation from politicians who did not want to be investigated.

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said Kovesi’s appointment, sealed Wednesday between the European Parliament and member countries, “is a strong signal that the EU is serious in fighting financial crime and in protecting the taxpayers’ money.”

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is due to start work at the end of 2020. The aim was to create an independent EU prosecution office that can investigate and bring to court crimes against the 28-nation bloc’s budget, such as fraud or corruption.