Process starts to redevelop empty downtown lot, build parking garage

An empty lot at the corner of Jefferson Blvd. and Ewing St. could be redeveloped into a commercial development.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The process has started to redevelop an empty downtown lot and allow for the possible construction of a new parking garage. The area in focus is at the southwest corner of Jefferson Blvd. and Ewing St., across the street from Parkview Field.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission passed a plan to include the block surrounded by Jefferson, Ewing, Fairfield Ave. and Brackenridge Street in an economic development area that connects Jefferson Pointe to Harrison Square.

If approved by the Plan Commission and City Council, the move would allow tax income from the district to help pay the way for remediation and redevelopment of land that was once home to an auto repair shop.

The commission sees the possibility of a commercial building being built at the corner of Jefferson and Ewing, with developers eyeing the land. WANE 15 has reported that Ruoff Home Mortgage was interested in building its headquarters there.

Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant argues that if an office building, drawing potentially hundreds of workers to the area, is built, more parking options are needed.

The Silver parking lot at the southeast corner of Brackenridge St. and Ewing St., used during TinCaps games, is already in the economic development area. The lot, owned by the city, is being considered by the commission as a spot for a new garage that could be used by the new downtown workers, residents of CityScape Flats and TinCaps fans, if a deal continues with management of the ballpark.

The Silver lot at Brackenridge and Ewing downtown could be the future home of a parking garage meeting the need of future development up the block.

The Shell gas station at the southeast corner of Jefferson and Fairfield would also be included in the area, but commissioners did not elaborate the future of that business.

The wane.com team will continue to follow this plan as it goes through the approval process.