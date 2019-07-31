Pompeo ‘very hopeful’ US-North Korea talks will resume soon

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with reporters aboard his plane en route to Thailand, before taking off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he’s very hopeful for a quick resumption in nuclear talks with North Korea despite the North’s recent weapons tests.

Pompeo tells reporters accompanying him to an Asian security forum in Thailand that some preliminary work on a new round has been done but no dates have been set. He says he’s waiting to see if North Korea’s foreign minister comes to the meeting in Bangkok and is confident the two will see each other if he does. The lead U.S. negotiator will also be in Bangkok.

Talks have been stalled since President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s summit in February in Hanoi but they agreed to resume them when they met at the Korean Demilitarized Zone in June.