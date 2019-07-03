Police: Man tried to take child from mother’s arms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he tried to take a baby from a mother’s arms in a clinic waiting room.

Scott F. Russell, 45, told police he was “very angry with the world, and hurting a baby was the easiest way to hurt someone,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Scott Russell

It was just before 4 p.m. June 25 when Fort Wayne Police were called to a clinic inside the Parkview Carew Medical Park on a report of an attempted child abduction. Police arrived and found a woman “tearful” and “sniffling,” holding her son, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she was sitting in the lab waiting room holding her son when a man who had been sitting across from her got up, walked toward her and grabbed the child. The woman said she screamed and kicked the man, and a woman and a man who were also in the waiting room pulled the suspect away, the affidavit said.

The child was left with “red marks” and scratches, the affidavit said.

Police found the suspect – Russell – at the clinic. He explained he tried to hurt the baby because he was “very angry with the world,” and said he targeted “the woman in the lobby,” the affidavit said.

Russell faces preliminary charges of felony kidnapping where the victim is less than 14 years old, felony battery on a person less than 14 years old, and misdemeanor battery. He’s due in Allen County court on July 8.