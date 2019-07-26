Paris train station power failure disrupts Eurostar traffic

People wait at the St Pancras International train station to board the Eurostar in London, Friday, July 26, 2019. A power outage at one of France’s busiest train stations is disrupting travel on the Eurostar to and from London and other routes around the region. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

PARIS (AP) — A power outage at one of France’s busiest train stations disrupted travel Friday on the Eurostar to and from London and other routes around the region.

Eurostar urged passengers to avoid travel to or from Paris on Friday as workers fixed an overhead power line at the Gare du Nord train station.

Two Eurostar trains have been canceled and others are facing delays. Thalys trains that serve Brussels and Amsterdam are also seeing delays, along with domestic routes.

The power resumed Friday afternoon but the delays were expected to continue throughout the day, causing long lines in the London Eurostar terminal and on the Paris side.

It’s the latest transport trouble to hit Europe in high travel season, after an exceptional heat wave caused problems on the London subway and on train routes elsewhere.