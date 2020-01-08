One dead, three injured in shooting in central Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa police said Wednesday one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in a central part of the city.

Acting Insp. Francois D’Aoust said police were looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to the scene at Gilmour Street at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday amid reports of multiple gunshots.

They found several people injured.

Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

“The scene at Gilmour Street has been secured,” police said in a statement. “This is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody.”