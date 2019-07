FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former WANE 15 mastodon that was part of a public art project now has a whole new look. It was given a makeover by students in the Trio Upward Bound program. "I like art and this was fun," said Chris Hartman.

Hartman was one of about a dozen Allen County high school students who participated in the mammoth summer project at Purdue Fort Wayne. This all came about because of their art teacher Angie Tarr. "We've been trying to do this project now for three years," she said. "We've had that mastodon in our backyard for about seven years."