Man handed 10 years for dealing meth, heroin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced in federal court for dealing meth and heroin.

Gregory Huddleston, 39, of Fort Wayne was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for distribution of a controlled substance. Huddleston previously pleaded guilty.

According to federal court documents, Fort Wayne Police were tipped off in November 2017 about “drug trafficking activity” by Huddleston and others at a Fort Wayne home. In July 2018 then, a confidential informant called Huddleston on a recorded line to arrange to buy an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin.

Huddleston was spotted on surveillance selling the drugs to the informant, court records showed.