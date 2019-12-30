Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019
Top Stories
Small apartment complex planned near P.F.W. campus
Plans filed for Riverfront Promenade, starting process for construction of mixed-use development
Church gunman stopped by armed church security; 2 dead, 1 hurt at church near Fort Worth, Texas
The man who built crosses out of respect for victims of mass shootings is retiring
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut
Posted:
Dec 30, 2019 / 04:55 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 30, 2019 / 04:55 PM EST
Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut.
Trending Stories
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Fort Wayne’s SE-side
Police looking into death of an Adams County infant
Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service
Plans filed for Riverfront Promenade, starting process for construction of mixed-use development
Portage man arrested on OWI, resisting, drug charges
Don't Miss
As robots take over warehousing, workers pushed to adapt
Top 10 books checked out from Allen County Public Library in 2019
Title of “Youngest Police Chief” goes to the son of Franklin’s Police Chief
All you need to know about the Fort Wayne Ball Drop, including weather
Watch: Girl overjoyed to get mustard for Christmas
See the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball
Flames consume mansion as crews struggle to get water on it