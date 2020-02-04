Live Now
Caucus voting underway; Iowa may clarify Democratic field

Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died

Posted: / Updated:

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss