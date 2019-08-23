International warrant for Kosovo ethnic Serb minority leader

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s justice minister says an international arrest warrant has been issued for a leading ethnic Serb minority leader suspected of involvement in the killing of a moderate Serb politician a year ago.

Abelard Tahiri said Friday that the warrant was issued for Milan Radoicic, a suspect in the killing of Oliver Ivanovic, who was gunned down in the Serb-dominated northern part of the Kosovo town of Mitrovica on Jan. 16, 2018.

Radoicic is deputy leader of the Serbian List political party. Last year, three ethnic Serbs, including two police officers, were arrested on suspicion of taking part in Ivanovic’s killing, but Radoicic escaped.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 which Belgrade refuses to recognize.