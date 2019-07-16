Indiana Pacers offer free basketball camp in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Future basketball stars are offered the chance to hone their skills on the court with some help from the Indiana Pacers. The Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour is coming to Fort Wayne.

The free program provides opportunities for boys and girls ages 6-14 to learn the fundamentals of the game as well as emphasize sportsmanship, respect, teamwork, and healthy living. Pacers ABA legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman will conduct the program. Additional features of the clinics include Pacers giveaways, complimentary lunch, small group instruction, competitive games, and visits from former Pacers greats Dave Robisch, Billy Keller, and Scot Pollard.

The hoops tour will be at the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse, Wednesday July 17. It runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.