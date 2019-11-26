Homestead grad Starks honored by Horizon League

DETROIT – University of Detroit Mercy freshman guard Sylare Starks (Fort Wayne, Ind. / Homestead) was named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week on Monday following her performances in a pair of games for the Titans last week. It’s the first weekly honor from the Horizon League for Starks.



Starks averaged 12.5 points per game across two games last week, hitting 50-percent of her 3-point shots (4-of-8) and 87-percent of her free throw attempts (7-for-8). She scored in double figures for the third and fourth-straight games, scoring 11 points in a career-best 36 minutes at Western Michigan before scoring a career and team-high 14 points on Saturday against Akron.



She made two 3-pointers in each game last week, including two in the first quarter Saturday against Akron to help Detroit Mercy out to a quick lead over the Zips. Starks has a team-high 10 triples through six games and ranks tied-for-eighth in the Horizon League in 3-pointers made per game (1.7). She has sank multiple treys in four contests.



Starks leads the Titans, ranks second among Horizon League freshmen and 21st overall in the conference in scoring at 9.7 points per game. She has scored in double figures in each of her past four games and across her past five outings, is averaging 11.0 points per contest. Starks also leads the Titans in minutes played and is tied for second on the squad in steals (seven). She has started all six games for the Titans.



Detroit Mercy returns to play this weekend, heading to Las Vegas for the Thanksgiving holiday, where the Titans play Sacred Heart on Friday, Nov. 29 and Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Nov. 30 from the South Point Casino & Hotel. Both games are set for 2 p.m. ET starts and 11 a.m. local tips in Las Vegas.