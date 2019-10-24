Healthy grocery store planned for downtown

The view of a proposed healthy grocery store in 2020 Metro from the intersection of Berry and Harrison. (Courtesy: Ash Crest)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The pursuit for a downtown grocery store took another step further Thursday morning.

A proposed project, going by the name “Fit Grocer” was presented to the Capital Improvement Board, which approved contributing $150,000 to help the million dollar idea get off the ground.

The business is planned for the northwest corner of the intersection of Berry and Harrison Streets in the newly re-named 202 Metro building.

Fit Grocer would include natural and organic grocery items and a prepared meals cafe.

According to Tony Brita, Vice President of Ash Crest, the concept ” with a community wellness initiative interwoven, a ‘program’ sponsored by the innovative, Wabash, Indiana-based insurance company, INGUARD in participation with Fitbit.”

A grand opening could happen in early 2020.