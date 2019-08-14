Private services planned for Ohio shooter, sister he killed

This undated booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. Federal agents say Kollie, a longtime friend of Dayton, Ohio, gunman, Connor Betts, bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a gun accessory used in a mass shooting, but there’s no indication that the man knew that his friend was planning a massacre. The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Kollie that they said were unrelated to the Aug. 4 shooting. (Montgomery County Sheriff via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The parents of the Dayton gunman and the sister he shot and killed will be holding private memorial services.

A funeral home in their hometown of Bellbrook posted obituaries for 24-year-old Connor Betts and his 22-year-old sister, Megan.

There were no details on when the services would be held.

Police say Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Investigators say it’s not clear whether he targeted his sister.

The gunman’s friend who police say bought items Betts used in the shooting will be in court Wednesday on an unrelated charge.

The obituary for Connor Betts says he had been working as a grill cook and studying at Sinclair Community College.

His sister was to graduate from Wright State University in December.