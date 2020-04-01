Free Friday

With the stay at home order in place families should be staying home at all costs with the exclusion of essential work and shopping. Our Free Fridays have adapted to the public’s needs and abilities.

Online Concerts

Variety of places

Variety of genres

Free

There are a variety of different concerts throughout the weekend happening online. These range from jazz to electric dance. Some are happening on Facebook live others happening from a direct website. There is also going to be a benefit concert for first responders and those on the front line of the pandemic that will air on FOX this Sunday at 9p-m eastern time and it will have no commercials. All proceeds raised for the concert will go to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation. If you want to find out if your favorite artists are giving out free online concerts, check their social media or events tab on Facebook.

Sports Streaming

Mlb.com

Gamepass.nfl.com

Nba.com

Free

If you are missing your sports fix during this time where all sports have been put on hold, then you’ll enjoy this. The MLB and the NFL are offering free subscriptions for a limited of time to watch tons of past games. The NBA is also offering free access to past seasons until April 22nd.

TV show Streaming services

Netflix.com

Hulu.com

Sundancenow.com

Free

There are many streaming services offering a free subscriptions during this time. Netflix, Hulu, Showtime, and Prime Video are offering a free month. Sundance Now, Acorn TV, and Shudder are also offering a month free. Disney plus and Dox are offering free 7-days subscriptions. Also Viacom CBS’s Pluto TV is always free and you can access channels like nickelodeon and MTV.

Virtual Field Trips and more for Kids

classroommagazines.scholastic.com

discoveryeducation.com

stories.audible.com

Coolmath.com

Free

To keep kids entertained and learning at the same time you can visit several sites for free educational games. For older teens staying up to date on your math skills in a fun and inventive way at cool math dot com. To keep younger kids learning scholastic and discovery education are allowing free access to them for 30 days. Audible is allowing access to hundreds of kid and teen friendly books for the entirety of school closures. PBS sends out a daily kids newsletter that you can sign up for and they will have activities for your kids to do.

Virtual Museum Tours

mentalfloss.com/article/75809

Free

Visit Museums from all over the world with their virtual tours. They have the Louvre, the British Museum, the Guggenheim, and more. Not all exhibits are online to view but several are. This could be a fun way to get the feel of being outside of the house without ever having to leave.