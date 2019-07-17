Fort Wayne trooper promoted to public information officer

Brian K Walker was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will serve as the Public Information Officer for the Fort Wayne Post. (Indiana State Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the promotion of Master Trooper Brian K. Walker to the rank of Sergeant, to serve as the Public Information Officer for the Fort Wayne Post.

Walker, a Fort Wayne native is a 1989 graduate of Heritage High School. In 1998, he graduated from Indiana University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Walker also served his country in the United States Marine Corps before becoming an Adams County Sheriff Deputy.

Walker was appointed as a Trooper on June 25, 2000 as a graduate of the 59th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. He was assigned to the Fort Wayne Post where he was assigned to road patrol duties in both Adams and Wells Counties.

In 2001, Walker became certified as an Underwater Search & Rescue Diver and served with the ISP Underwater Search and Rescue Team for four years. In 2005, he competed for and was selected to a position with the ISP North Emergency Response Team where he served as a SWAT Operator for eight years. He was then promoted to the rank of Sergeant and served as SWAT Team Leader for approximately four years.

In 2017, Walker transferred back to the Fort Wayne Post, and has been working a road patrol assignment in the Adams, Blackford, Jay and Wells Counties. He had also been assigned as the Marijuana Eradication Coordinator for the Fort Wayne Post.

Walker, his wife Amy and their three children are residents of rural Adams County