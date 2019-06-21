Fort Wayne family raises money for adoption after tragedy

A massive garage sale will take place this weekend in an effort to raise money for an adoption after a tragic loss.

A Fort Wayne couple who lost their only daughter last year are hoping to welcome another child into their family.

Lauren Clark was only 5 years old when she died in an accident on the playground in March 2018. Her parents, Jen and Aaron Clark, buried their only child.

After grieving her loss for more than a year, they are opening their hearts once again and the community is rallying around them.

About 70 families came together to donate many of the items that are being sold at the garage sale this weekend. All of the money raised will help the couple adopt a newborn baby.

Jen Clark said the adoption will cost them an upwards of $35,000. Clark said have already begun the process and they are looking forward to the day that they can hold the new baby in their arms.

“It is what brings us a lot of joy after a really tough year,” said Clark. “One of the things Lauren always wanted was a sibling and we weren’t able to do that. So I think that brings us so much joy that we’re bringing a sibling into this house.”

The garage sale is scheduled for June 22 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 1401 Wescott Drive, Fort Wayne.

Money can also be donated on the Go Fund Me page.