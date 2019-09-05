Fort Wayne contractor accused of home improvement fraud arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man facing charges for home improvement fraud in Kosciusko County has been arrest in Allen County.

Jeremiah Donald Lowe, 36, was taken into custody as a result of an outstanding warrant issued in Kosciusko County. He is being held in Allen County Jail without bond.

According to court records, Lowe has three pending cases for home improvement fraud and theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000 in Kosciusko County.

He is also being investigated by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for the same crime.

A detective from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department told WANE 15 there have been multiple reports of home improvement fraud after Lowe failed to do work on their homes and took their money.

Lowe was reportedly operating under the name J. Lowe Contracting Inc. and Home Source.

According to probable cause affidavits filed in Kosciusko County, Lowe was contracted by four homeowners to do various projects. The homeowners told police that he took their down payment, however failed to complete the jobs and refused to refund the money.

One man paid Lowe $43,000 to start the work, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest on Aug. 27. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.