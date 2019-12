FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forever Plaid has made its way back to the Summit City. Now through December 22nd, you can catch them at Summit City Music Theatre.

The group plays popular music from the 50s and 60s. The premise is the Forever Plaids have to finish the concert that they never got to perform a fateful night in 1964.

Performers say the show is filled with harmony, comedy and nostalgia, and leaves the audience smiling. They also say it’s fun to interact with the crowd during the show.

