Florida man sentenced to 10 years on drug dealing charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man from Florida was sentenced to prison in Indiana Tuesday.

Ivan Jaimes-Molina, 25, of Fort Meade, Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady. The sentence was for intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Case documents show Jaimes-Molina had nearly 400 grams of methamphetamine at 100% purity in the trunk of his vehicle. He also had a firearm and marijuana in the trunk of his car.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department.