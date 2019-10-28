First responders charity goalball game to benefit Turnstone

Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department representatives will face off in an upcoming charity goalball game with proceeds benefitting adaptive sport and athlete development programs offered at Turnstone.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police and fire department representatives will face off in a charity goalball game with proceeds benefiting the Turnstone Center.

The charity goalball game, dubbed the First Responders Face-off, will take place at the Goalball Center of Excellence on the Turnstone Campus at 5:30pm on Saturday, November 23. The event will be free for people of all ages to attend with a suggested donation of $5 that will be accepted at the door.

Attendees are also invited to a pre-game tailgate in Turnstone’s Parking Lot A beginning at 4:00pm. Hop River Brewing will provide beer for those 21 and over. Other tailgate food and drink favorites will also be available. Attendees are welcome to continue the tailgate celebration of community and goalball festivities after the close of the charity goalball game.

In preparation for the competition, athletes and coaches from the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Goalball Teams will provide training opportunities for the participants to learn the rules of the game and develop their game-day strategy.

Leading up to the November 23 match, the police and fire departments will be competing to raise the most money to benefit children and adults with disabilities at Turnstone. Community members can donate in support of either team online at https://p2p.onecause.com/firepolice.

Turnstone Center is one of only fourteen United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Sites in the country. Turnstone and Fort Wayne are also home to the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Goalball Teams and the Goalball Center of Excellence, made possible by an extensive partnership with the United States Association of Blind Athletes.