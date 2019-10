FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man hit by an SUV on I-69 Wednesday afternoon has died, the Allen County Coroner released Friday.

36-year-old Marcus Clopton of Fort Wayne was hit around 2:50 pm near mile marker 312 in the northbound lanes of the interstate. The coroner said he died at 12:41 a.m. Thursday from blunt force injuries from the crash.