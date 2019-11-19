EACS parent frustrated with last minute closing for Red for Ed day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parents in the East Allen County School district are upset with the short notice of school closings for the state’s Red for Ed day.

Monday, around 3:00 pm, parents in the East Allen County School district received an automated call that schools will be closed Tuesday. Timothy Klien, a forklift driver and a father of a kindergarten is one of the many parents upset about the short notice of school closures.

“This is about teacher’s pay and stuff and that’s great and I agree, teachers are drastically underpaid,” said Klien. “I think they need a bump up in their paycheck. But I also think the school could have warn parent’s ahead a time like a week or two before.”

Due to short notice, Klien is struggling to find childcare for his son, and is frustrated because he may have to call out from his job.

“A couple of days would have been better, because I would have had time to call friends or family,” said Klien. “I wouldn’t be in crisis mode right now trying to find somebody to watch my son and I wouldn’t have to call out from work and miss out on money on my paycheck. ”

Monday around 3:15 pm, East Allen County Schools emailed this release to WANE 15.

About a week ago Fort Wayne Community Schools announced closings for Red for Ed day, and Klien is seeking understanding on why East Allen didn’t do the same.

“I have a couple of friends who have kids in Fort Wayne Community and they told people well ahead of time,” said Klien. “On Friday they were sending notes home about Tuesday school closing. There is no reason East Allen couldn’t have done that, if they would have known how many people would be missing working for Teacher’s red day. “

We reached out to East Allen County Schools to find out why was the decision decided so late, but no one responded.