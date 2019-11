FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Down 2-0 early in the second period the Komets scored four unanswered goals to beat visiting Florida 4-2 on Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Brady Shaw, A.J. Jenks, Taylor Ross, and Mason Bergh each found the net in the Komets win.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 26-of-28 shots in goal to earn the win for the Komets.

Fort Wayne hosts the Indy Fuel at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday night.