Do’s and Don’ts when using fireworks this Independence Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Safety is number one this Independence Day. The Fort Wayne Fire Department shared some tips to help residents stay safe while celebrating with fireworks this year.

Injuries to hands and fingers made up over a third of firework related injuries back in 2017, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. They said that sparklers, which are often held in the hand can reach temperatures of over 1800°F.

Some other do’s include reading all warning labels on the products, wearing eye and hand protection, and keeping a bucket of water nearby.

The fire department says a person should never hold a firework in hand when lighting, and never attempt to re-light a firework that may be a “dud”.

Be sure to only light fireworks in an open area, clear of trees, buildings, and power lines.

Finally, never allow children to light or play with fireworks.

The City of Fort Wayne has designated times for firework use. Residents may use fireworks June 29th – July 3rd and July 5th – 9th from 5:00 PM until 2 hours after sunset. Fireworks may be used from 10 am until midnight on July 4th.

