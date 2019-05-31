DNA tests confirm mountain lion attacked California boy

FILE – In this May 28, 2019 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a trailhead to the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve after an animal attack in San Diego. California wildlife authorities say DNA tests confirm that a mountain lion killed in a San Diego County nature preserve this week is the animal that injured a 4-year-old boy hours earlier. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says Friday, May 31, 2019, a mountain lion genetic profile obtained from samples collected from the boy is identical to the profile of the lion killed by officers. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California wildlife authorities say DNA tests confirm that a mountain lion killed in a San Diego County nature preserve this week is the animal that injured a 4-year-old boy hours earlier.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says Friday a mountain lion genetic profile obtained from samples collected from the boy is identical to the profile of the lion killed by officers.

The DNA was extracted from material found clothing and bandages from the boy and from scrapings from the mountain lion’s claws.

The victim was in a group of 11 adults and children when he was attacked Monday on a trail in Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve. His injuries were described as head wounds that were not life-threatening.

Wildlife officers who responded found mountain lion tracks at the scene.