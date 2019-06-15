Diplomats: Europeans weigh sanctions on Venezuela’s Maduro

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that major European nations are considering imposing sanctions on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro and several top officials for their recent crackdown on political opponents.

Diplomats and members of the Venezuelan opposition said the sanctions being mulled may also target top members of the armed forces and judiciary who have been instrumental in the arrest of allies of opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

But the main obstacle to the plan is fear that it could derail ongoing international efforts to find a negotiated exit to the country’s crisis.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss deliberations.

Envoys sent by Maduro and Guaidó have participated in two rounds of mediation efforts by Norway, but talks have slowed.