Democrats assail Trump’s rhetoric in congressional hearing

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Democrats on a congressional committee are assailing President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration stance in the Texas border city where a gunman targeting Mexicans killed 22 people last month.

The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship met Friday in El Paso for a hearing on anti-immigrant rhetoric and domestic terrorism. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas led the meeting, which no Republican panel members attended.

Escobar said the gunman who opened fire on a busy Walmart is responsible for his actions but added that Trump has inflamed the racist hatred authorities say motivated the Aug. 3 attack.

It was one of two mass shootings in Texas that month. On Aug. 31, a gunman killed seven while driving in the area of Odessa and Midland, firing randomly at people.