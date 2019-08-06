Cyntoia Brown, soon to be freed from prison, has book deal

FILE – This May 23, 2018, file photo shows Cyntoia Brown, entering her clemency hearing at Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Brown, whose imprisonment for murder when she was 16 inspired a public campaign for her freedom, has a book out this fall. Brown’s “Free Cyntoia” will be published Oct. 15, 2019, Atria Books announced Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cyntoia Brown, whose imprisonment for murder when she was 16 inspired a public campaign for her freedom, has a book out this fall.

Brown’s “Free Cyntoia” will be published Oct. 15, Atria Books announced Tuesday. Granted clemency by then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, she was scheduled to be released Wednesday. She worked on the book during her 15 years in prison.

Brown has said she was a sex trafficking victim at the time she killed a man, in 2004. She was sentenced to life, and Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna were among the celebrities who lobbied on her behalf.

According to Atria, the book will take readers on a “rollercoaster ride” as Brown reflects on her early struggles and the improbable events leading up to her release.