City begins trash collection for missed pickups

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne is picking up missed trash and recycling collections by Red River Waste Solutions.

The company has been responsible for trash collection since January 2018. There have been thousands of complaints from residents about missed collections.

Mayor Tom Henry, the City of Fort Wayne Public Works Division leaders and members of the Mayor’s Working Group on Garbage and Recycling announced last week that street department employees will work on their off-hours to collect missed garbage and recycling on July 1.

The city’s Public Works Director, Shan Gunawardena, said this will bridge the gap while Red River works to get fully staffed.

“What happens when they lose drivers is that it takes them a while to get caught back up,” he said. ” So what we want to do is make sure when they do have those kind of bumps on the road that we have the ability to cover them so they don’t fall too far behind.”

The street department employees will be paid with fines collected from Red River when it fails to meet criteria outlined in its contract with Fort Wayne. By statute, fines collected from Red River have to be used for expenditures within the Solid Waste budget.

The city estimates the cost of services will be about $32,000 per month for equipment, personnel, and fuel.

It is unclear how long the city will continue to pick up trash.