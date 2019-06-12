Bishop Dwenger golf places 9th at state

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger struggled as a team on the second of the state tournament.

The Saints placed 9th overall at Prairie View Golf Club. Sophomore Nick Holder was the low player for Bishop Dwenger in the tournament as he was +13 overall.

Jonny Filler was +14 and Danny Kimes was +15 overall at the state tournament.

DeKalb’s Bailey Clark was +4 in round two to finish +16 four the tournament, tied for 49th.

Columbia City freshman Alex Hendrick finished +28 while Homestead’s Adam DeLong completed the two rounds at +33.

Warsaw, the only other local team competing, finished 14th out of 15 teams with a +95 overall. Cal Hoskins led the Tigers with a +12, tying him for 31st.

Check out the full results here.