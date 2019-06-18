Attorney Michael Avenatti faces November trial in New York

FILE – In this May 28, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti leaves a courthouse in New York following a hearing. Avenatti faces a November trial date on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike. The Nov. 12, trial date was set Tuesday, June 18 2019, by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe at a pretrial hearing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — California attorney Michael Avenatti learned Tuesday that he faces a November trial date on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

The Nov. 12 trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe at a pretrial hearing in Manhattan.

Avenatti participated by telephone. Afterward, he said in a statement that he looks forward to a New York jury hearing all evidence related to Nike.

“I have complete confidence in the truth and am confident that I will be exonerated at the end of the trial,” he said.

His lawyer, Scott Srebnick, said it was likely that he’ll challenge the government’s prosecution on several fronts prior to trial.

The challenges will include whether searches of Avenatti’s electronic devices and other property were carried out legally.

Another Tuesday hearing scheduled over allegations he defrauded porn star Stormy Daniels was postponed. That case in which Avenatti is accused of pocketing several hundred thousand dollars paid to Daniels as part of a book deal is proceeding before a different federal judge.

Avenatti was charged in March with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to go public with claims that the sportwear company was facilitating improper payouts to promising young athletes and their families.

Avenatti gained fame representing Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

He also faces federal fraud charges in California.

___

This story has been corrected to say Avenatti was charged in March, not April.