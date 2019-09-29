At least one injured in horse track shooting

CROMWELL, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a horse track in Cromwell that left at least one person injured Saturday evening.

According to a public information officer for Indiana State Police, there was a shooting at 10331 West County Rd. 375 North at 6:15 p.m.

The ISP representative told WANE 15 that “at least one person was injured and possibly others.”

The situation is now contained and the shooter is in custody.

The situation initially appeared as a possible active shooter, but it’s been determined that it was an isolated case.

Noble County Sheriff’s Department is running the investigation with support from ISP.