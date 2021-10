FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - On Friday, Prosecuting Attorney Karen Richards' motion to seek Life without Parole for the man accused of killing and dismembering a 55-year-old man in April 2021 will be heard.

Mathew Cramer II has been formally charged with Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and Resisting Law Enforcement for the killing of Shane V. Nguyen. On Sept. 27, Richards filed the motion at the Allen County Superior Court.