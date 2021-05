FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne City Council members will vote on an ordinance that would allocate $50.73 million from the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds to the city at Tuesday night's meeting.

"It's like getting a big check from your grandma for Christmas," said Jason Arp, the City Councilman for Fort Wayne's fourth district. "It's unexpected money and I'm sure there's lots of people that can think of ways to spend it."