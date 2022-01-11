Two-Minute Money Plan – Tax Season Tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- The city of Fort Wayne said trash and recycling collection around the city has been impacted because drivers are out sick, many with COVID-19.

In a statement Tuesday, the city said nearly 1/3 of Red River drivers were out sick. What's more, Public Works and City Utilities staffing levels were down 20 percent due to illnesses, so city crews were having trouble helping to fill the void on routes.