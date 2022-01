FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- If you're trying to get your trash collected - or inquire about another city service - you'll need to go online.

Calls to 3-1-1, the city services phone number, are currently being met with a voice message that says the call center is "currently experiencing high call volumes." Residents are then asked to call again later, or visit the 3-1-1 page on the city's website for city services.