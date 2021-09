FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne and Vincent Village are partnering to build a home for Vincent Village at 2727 Holton Ave in Fort Wayne. Once it is complete, Habitat said it will hand the keys over to Vincent Village at no charge.

“We are thrilled to help increase Vincent Village’s capacity to serve more families in crisis, and in turn begin creating an avenue for struggling families to move from homelessness to home ownership opportunities with Habitat,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.