FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the founding of WANE 15's corporate owner Nexstar, WANE has partnered with the Community Harvest Food Bank to host a food drive at the station.

On Thursday, June 17, there will be several collection bins set up in the WANE 15 parking lot located at 2915 West State Boulevard in Fort Wayne. The public is asked to drop off food from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.