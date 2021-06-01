Two-Minute Money Plan: Credit Limits

Credit card issuers are relaxing their tight lending requirement that were put in place a year ago as the pandemic erupted. Financial Advisor Greg Reynolds talks with Pat Hoffmann about the the impact credit limits have on your overall credit score.
by: Pat HoffmannPosted: / Updated:
Credit card issuers are relaxing their tight lending requirement that were put in place a year ago as the pandemic erupted. Financial Advisor Greg Reynolds talks with Pat Hoffmann about the the impact credit limits have on your overall credit score.