Two-Minute Money Plan: Complicated rules for inherited retirement accounts

Two-Minute Money Plan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Before you make any decisions about when and how to access the money, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the rules that apply to different beneficiaries. Financial Advisor Greg Reynolds breaks it down with WANE-15’s Pat Hoffmann.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss