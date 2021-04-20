Two-Minute Money Plan: Complicated rules for inherited retirement accounts

Before you make any decisions about when and how to access the money, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the rules that apply to different beneficiaries. Financial Advisor Greg Reynolds breaks it down with WANE-15’s Pat Hoffmann.
