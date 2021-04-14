Work to close lanes on MLK Jr. Bridge into downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A construction project on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge will lead to lane closures and restrictions for at least two weeks.

INDOT announced Wednesday that crews will complete a bridge deck overlay on the bridge beginning April 19. The project should run into early May.

During construction, traffic will be down to one lane and drivers should be alert of lane shifts on Clinton Street between Jacobs Avenue and Superior Street.

Drivers should use patience and slow down in the area. Delays are expected.